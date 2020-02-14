Daily Podcast: The Batman, A Vertical Format WWII Film, The Goonies, Stranger Things 4, An NSYNC Movie, and More
Posted on Friday, February 14th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the February 14, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including our first look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Stranger Things 4, an unconventional Goonies TV series and NSYNC movie, Aladdin 2, Masters of the Universe voice cast, and the world’s first vertical format blockbuster.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
- Chris – ‘The Batman’ Test Footage Gives Us Our First Look at Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader
- HT – ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Confirms That Hopper is Alive
- Chris – ‘Goonies’ TV Series Will Follow Kids Creating a Shot-for-Shot Remake of the ‘80s Adventure Film
- HT – ‘Aladdin 2’ Officially Takes Flight with Guy Ritchie Returning to Direct
- Chris – ‘Masters of the Universe’ Netflix Series Cast Reunites ‘Batman’ Voice Actors Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy
- HT – The World’s First Vertical Format Blockbuster is Coming, Whether We Want It or Not
- HT – An NSYNC Movie is Coming – But Don’t Get Too Excited
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Fantasy Island’ Review: Stay Far, Far Away From Blumhouse’s Horror Getaway
- Kevin Smith shares a comic book panel that could theoretically be an inspiration for The Batman
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.