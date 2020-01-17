Daily Podcast: Taika Waititi May Be Working on a Star Wars Movie, Disney is Rebranding 20th Century Fox, Peacock Details, and More
Posted on Friday, January 17th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the January 17, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Disney killing the 20th Century Fox name, a possible Taika Waititi Star Wars movie, Better Call Saul coming to an end, details about the new Peacock streaming service.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Chris – Disney Wants Taika Waititi to Develop a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
- HT – The Worst Scenes in ‘Dolittle’ Were Added During Expensive Reshoots
- Chris – Disney is Killing the Fox Name, Will Use 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures Instead
- Chris – ‘Better Call Saul’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season [TCA 2020]
- Ben – Peacock Streaming Service: Pricing Tiers, Release Dates, What Will Be on the NBCUniversal Service, and More
