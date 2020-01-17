On the January 17, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Disney killing the 20th Century Fox name, a possible Taika Waititi Star Wars movie, Better Call Saul coming to an end, details about the new Peacock streaming service.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Peacock Streaming Service: Pricing Tiers, Release Dates, What Will Be on the NBCUniversal Service, and More

Disney is Killing the Fox Name, Will Use 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures Instead

HT – The Worst Scenes in ‘Dolittle’ Were Added During Expensive Reshoots

Disney Wants Taika Waititi to Develop a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Other Articles Mentioned:

‘Dolittle’ Review: A Messy, Ill-Conceived Voyage You’re Better Off Not Taking

All the other stuff you need to know:

