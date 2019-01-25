On the January 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to read some brief reader emails, talk about the latest film and tv news, and we’ll visit Ben Pearson, Brad Oman and Chris Evangelista in Park City Utah to hear about the first day of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Brad, Ben and Chris are at Sundance, and news has slowed down.

On The Site:

In The Mail Bag:

Teal from Irvine, CA writes in to say that “A few weeks ago one of you mentioned a card game about pitching movie ideas to studio execs, and other players could stop mid-pitch and throw in a curve ball. I feel like this may have been what happened with Serenity . It started off as a pitch for a traditional pulpy thriller, and mid-way was promoted to include the whole [removed for spoilers], and instead of being treated as a joke everyone took it seriously.”

Elissa F writes in to respond to Peter’s Best Picture comment about producers receiving the award instead of the director: “Huge fan of the podcast! Wanted to speak to something that was mentioned a few days ago when the Academy Award nominations were announced and many of you were wondering why producers and not directors were given the award for best picture. I think it is a common misconception that producers are only dealing with the financial aspects of a film when in many cases, producers can be a large part, if not the largest part of the creative process behind a film. Many times producers work on projects for years before a director comes on board. And once a director is in place, the producer still has a lot of say and control over how a film is made. Of course there are times when a director is the true visionary of the film and had developed the project initially. But in most of those cases you will find that the director is often also a producer. In any event, before a film is made, if there is even a minute chance that there may be awards consideration for a project, the credits are very heavily negotiated so that there are no disputes as to who should receive the award. I know this process well so wanted to give you my two cents! Love the show!! I listen every day!”

In The News:

Sundance Coverage:

All the other stuff you need to know: