Daily Podcast: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Netflix and The Great British Baking Show, Richard Linklater, It Supercut, and More
Posted on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the September 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Richard Linklater’s ambitious new movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Netflix’s release strategy, and a possible It movie supercut.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
- Chris – ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Might Take Richard Linklater 20 Years to Finish
- Brad – J.J. Abrams Says ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Didn’t Ruin His Plans for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
- Brad – ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Will Reveal Some of Poe Dameron’s Surprising Past
- HT – Netflix Changes ‘The Great British Baking Show’ to a Weekly Release; Could This Signal a Shift for the Streaming Giant?
- Chris – ‘It’ Supercut Combining Both Films Would Be 6-Plus Hours; Plans for a Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Revealed
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘It: Chapter Two’ Review: A Massive, Messy Horror Blockbuster That Understands What Makes Stephen King So Special
