Daily Podcast: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet
Posted on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the May 22, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Christopher Nolan’s next movie.
Opening banter:
In The News:
- HT – Everything We Learned From the New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Photos
- Chris – How ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Brings Back Leia (and Carrie Fisher)
- Brad – Rey and Kylo Ren’s Connection Runs Deeper Than We Thought
- HT – Abrams Went “Renegade,” Says The Film is About the Promise of the Future
- Brad – New Revelations Help Flesh Out the Trailer
- Chris – Christopher Nolan’s Mysterious New Movie is Called ‘Tenet’
Other Articles Mentioned:
