On the November 20, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Star Wars, The Mandalorian, Star Trek 4, Joker 2 and Watchmen.

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Watchmen’ Exclusive: All of Your Burning Questions About the Robert Redford Administration Have Been Answered

All the other stuff you need to know: