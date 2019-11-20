Daily Podcast: Star Wars, The Mandalorian, Star Trek 4, Joker 2 and Watchmen
Posted on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 20, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Star Wars, The Mandalorian, Star Trek 4, Joker 2 and Watchmen.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Star Trek 4’ Will Now Be Written and Directed By Noah Hawley
- Brad: Disney No Longer Considers a Certain ‘The Mandalorian’ Character a Spoiler – Here’s How We’ll Cover the Show Going Forward
- Brad: Don’t Count on ‘The Mandalorian’ to Have Any “Baby Yoda” Merchandise Before Christmas
- Peter: How Lucasfilm’s New “Stagecraft” Tech Brought ‘The Mandalorian’ to Life and May Change the Future of TV
- Chris: Kathleen Kennedy Doesn’t Know What the Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie Will Be, But Jon Favreau Will Play a Big Role
- Brad: J.J. Abrams Says ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Didn’t Have to Change Leia’s Story Due to Carrie Fisher’s Death
- Chris: ‘Joker’ Sequel in the Works, With Todd Phillips Also Planning Yet Another DC Character Origin Movie
In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Watchmen’ Exclusive: All of Your Burning Questions About the Robert Redford Administration Have Been Answered
