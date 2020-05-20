Daily Podcast: Snyder Cut Released, Mandalorian, Spider-verse, Steven Soderberg, Coronavirus and Ruby Rose leaving Batwoman
Posted on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 20, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Mandalorian, Snyder Cut, Spider-Man, Steven Soderberg, Coronavirus and Ruby Rose leaving Batwoman.
In The News:
- Peter: Exclusive: Timothy Olyphant Will Wear Boba Fett’s Iconic Armor in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2
- Chris: The Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’ is Coming to HBO Max
- HT: ‘Madame Web’: Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ Spin-Off Lands ‘Star Trek 4’ Director S.J. Clarkson
- HT: Steven Soderbergh Wrote a Script for ‘Sex, Lies, and Videotape 2’ While in Quarantine
- Brad: You Can Thank Steven Soderbergh for Helping Get ‘Bill and Ted Face the …
- HT: ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Will be Written by Mindy Kaling and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Creator Dan Goor
- Coronavirus filming:
- HT: Coronavirus Shutdowns Will Delay Scripted TV Shows Up Through 2021
- Brad: Ruby Rose Leaving ‘Batwoman’ After One Season, Will Be Replaced for Season 2
