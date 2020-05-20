On the May 20, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Mandalorian, Snyder Cut, Spider-Man, Steven Soderberg, Coronavirus and Ruby Rose leaving Batwoman.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: