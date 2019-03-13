On the March 13, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista, to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a Marvel What If tv series, Sony’s plans for the Spider-Man universe, an abandoned Captain Marvel post-credits scene, Annapurna losses, and breaking news: Marvel’s Shang-Chi has found a director.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Twitter is apparently getting rid of retweet and like numbers and we aren’t happy about it.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: