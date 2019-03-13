Daily Podcast: Shang-Chi Gets A Director, Marvel Asks What If, Sony’s Overwhelming Spider-Man Plans and More
Posted on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 13, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista, to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a Marvel What If tv series, Sony’s plans for the Spider-Man universe, an abandoned Captain Marvel post-credits scene, Annapurna losses, and breaking news: Marvel’s Shang-Chi has found a director.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Twitter is apparently getting rid of retweet and like numbers and we aren’t happy about it.
In The News:
- Peter: Exclusive: Marvel Studios Producing ‘What If’ TV Series For Disney+
- Chris: Sony Has the Next Seven Years Laid Out for Their ‘Spider-Man’ Universes, in Both Film and TV
- Brad: Abandoned ‘Captain Marvel’ Post-Credits Scene Almost Tied Back to ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Instead
- Chris: Annapurna Lost Money On All But One of Their 2018 Films, and This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
- ‘Short Term 12’ Filmmaker Destin Creston To Direct ‘Shang Chi’
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.