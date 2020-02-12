On the February 12, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including The Mighty Ducks TV show, Loki cast, the return of Rick Moranis, Chaos Walking’s release date, and Universal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake.

Opening Banter:

In the News:

‘Bride of Frankenstein’ Remake Might Still Be Aliiiive with Amy Pascal and John Krasinski Circling the Project

Long-Delayed ‘Chaos Walking’ with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley Set for January 2021 Release

Will Disney’s Theatrical Release of ‘Hamilton’ Be Censored?

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

