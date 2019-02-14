On the February 14, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Oscar controversy, Mission Impossible, Kevin Smith, Black Mirror and Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy.
- David in S. California writes in to respond to our comments about the Frozen 2 teaser trailer being more dramatic and mature, noting that “the first Cars 3 teaser was similar (Lightning McQueen in a slow motion car wreck) — but ultimately the movie’s tone was similar to the other Cars movies. Just an observation my wife had. I enjoy listening to your show. Sincerely“
- Brad: Rian Johnson is Still Working on His Own ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy, Contrary to Rumors Otherwise
- Chris: The Academy Clarifies Controversial Oscars Plans for Announcing Categories
- Peter responds to the /Film Court on the latest /Filmcast
- Chris: Tom Cruise Really Was Supposed to Step Aside After ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’
- Brad: Kevin Smith Needs Redbox to Replace ‘Clerks’ Locale RST Video in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’
- Chris: Netflix is Saving Your ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Data…Kind of Like a ‘Black Mirror’ Episode
