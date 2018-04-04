Daily Podcast: Rey’s Original Parentage, Last Starfighter Reboot, Terminator, Rian Johnson, Stranger Things, & Fast and Furious 9
Posted on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 4, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is back, joined by Senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film news, including Last Starfighter, Terminator, Star Wars, Rian Johnson, Stranger Things, and Fast and Furious 9.
Opening Banter: We survived the Hotelpocalypse, but did we get anything out of it?
In the News:
- ‘Rogue One’ Writer Hints a New ‘Last Starfighter’ Project May Be Imminent
- New ‘Terminator’ Comic Takes Us Back to 1984 and Reveals a Second Time-Traveling Cyborg
- J.J. Abrams’ Initial Plan For Rey’s Parentage Was Far Different Than What We Saw in ‘The Last Jedi’
- Rian Johnson’s New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Will Capture the “Spirit” of the Series
- Filmmaker Sues ‘Stranger Things’ Creators, Says They Ripped Off His Idea
- Dwayne Johnson Unsure If He’s Returning for ‘Fast and Furious 9’
All the other stuff you need to know:
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.