Daily Podcast: Possible ‘Star Wars’ Live-Action TV Shows In Development, Our Hopes For ‘Avatar 2’, MCU, Amazon, John Lasseter & More
Posted on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Amazon, Captain Marvel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marvel on Netflix, Avatar 2 and Star Wars Disney+ Shows.
Opening Banter: Peter is seeing Captain Marvel tonight and will be away tomorrow.
In The News:
- Ben: Amazon’s Film Plans: Sexy Date Night Movies, a Shifting Theatrical Release Model, and More
- Chris: Sexist Trolls Already Targeting Captain Marvel on Rotten Tomatoes
- Ben: ‘Luck’ Needs a Lady Tonight: Emma Thompson Bails on Skydance’s Animated Movie Because of John Lasseter
- Chris: Say Goodbye to Pepper Potts: Gwyneth Paltrow is Exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe After ‘Avengers: Endgame’
- Ben: Marvel’s ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Punisher’ Officially Canceled at Netflix, But Marvel TV Head Teases Some Kind of Continuation
- Chris: James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Story Goes to ‘Dark Places’, Calls the Four Sequels an ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’
- Ben: Rumored ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Spin-Offs
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.