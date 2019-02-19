On the February 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Amazon, Captain Marvel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marvel on Netflix, Avatar 2 and Star Wars Disney+ Shows.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Peter is seeing Captain Marvel tonight and will be away tomorrow.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: