Daily Podcast: Patrick Stewart, Batwoman, Supergirl, Star Wars, Spider-Man: Far From Home, MoviePass, and More
Posted on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the August 7, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Patrick Stewart returning to his legendary Star Trek role, MoviePass’s newest plan, a new MoviePass movie, a Supergirl film, the Birds of Prey villain, the live-action Star Wars TV show, and Spider-Man: Far From Home casting.
- Patrick Stewart Will Play Captain Picard Once More in New ‘Star Trek’ Series for CBS All Access
- MoviePass Won’t Raise Prices, But New $9.95 Subscription Plan is No Longer Unlimited
- MoviePass Still Thinks They Can Make Movies, Casts Bruce Willis in ‘10 Minutes Gone’
- It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s a New ‘Supergirl’ Movie Officially in the Works
- ‘Birds of Prey’ Villain Will Be Batman Bad Guy Black Mask
- Ruby Rose Cast as The CW’s Batwoman
- Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ TV Show to Cost $100 Million for 10 Episodes, Rumored to Be Set on Mandalore
- Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders Join Cast of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’
- The 10 Best DC Animated Movies
- ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Ditches the Iron Spider Suit, May Hint at Tragedy in ‘Avengers 4’
