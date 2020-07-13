Daily Podcast: New Star Wars Series, Batman’s TV Spin-off, Fast 9, AMC Theaters, Little Monsters & Bird Box 2
Posted on Monday, July 13th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 13, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a new Star Wars animated series, Batman’s TV Spin-off, Batman Forever extended cut, Fast 9 goes to space, the future of AMC Theaters, Little Monsters and Bird Box 2.
In The News:
- Brad: Disney+ Orders ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’, an Animated Series Spin-Off of ‘The Clone Wars’
- Peter: Could this be the Star Wars version of GI Joe or A-Team? Do we really need another series in the prequel era?
- Chris: ‘The Batman’ Gotham Police TV Series in the Works From Matt Reeves and Terence Winter for HBO Max
- Peter: Is now a bad time to announce a cop show? What would you like to see and not see in this?
- Brad: ‘Batman Forever’ Had a “Much Darker, More Serious” 170-Minute Cut from Joel Schumacher
- Peter: Will we ever see this cut?
- Chris (og HT): ‘F9’ Might Be Taking Off to Space, Ludacris Hints
- Peter: What kind of crazy space action do you want to see from the fam?
- Brad: AMC Theatres Reaches New Debt Agreement to Stay Afloat Through 2021
- Peter: But what if movies don’t return in 2021?
- Chris: ‘Little Monsters’, All-Ages Approach to Classic Universal Monsters, Coming From ‘Toy Story 4’ Director Josh Cooley
- Peter: Why do you hate this idea Chris?
- Brad: ‘Bird Box’ Sequel in Development at Netflix
- Peter: What is it going to be about?
All the other stuff you need to know:
