Daily Podcast: Mulan, Onward, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Curse, Halloween Kills & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Posted on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 19, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Mulan’s PG-13 rating, Onward’s early buzz, the blu-ray release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Curse, Halloween Kills and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
In the News:
- Chris: ‘Mulan’ is Rated PG-13, a First For Disney’s Live-Action Remakes
- Ben: ‘Onward’ Early Buzz: A Sweet and Emotional Adventure That’s Missing the Usual Pixar Magic
- Chris: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Blu-ray Arrives in March Along With Skywalker Saga Box Set
- Ben: ‘The Curse’: Nathan Fielder Teams with ‘Uncut Gems’ Directors for Showtime Comedy Series
- Chris: ‘Halloween Kills’ is a “Very Big Movie” on a “Large Canvas”
- Ben: ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Adds Carl Lumbly, Possibly as Another Black Captain America
All the other stuff you need to know:
