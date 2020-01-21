Daily Podcast: Movies We Are Excited to See at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival
Posted on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 21, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the most anticipated movies of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Opening Banter: Sundance is this week!
In Our Feature Presentation: /Film’s 10 Most Anticipated Movies of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival
- C: Shirley
- B: Come Away
- C: The Last Thing He Wanted
- B: Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia
- C: Jumbo
- B: Palm Springs
- C: Possessor
- B: The Nest
- C: The Night House
- B: Summertime
Anything else that didn’t make the list that you’re excited about?
