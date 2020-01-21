On the January 21, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the most anticipated movies of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Opening Banter: Sundance is this week!

In Our Feature Presentation: /Film’s 10 Most Anticipated Movies of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

C: Shirley

B: Come Away

C: The Last Thing He Wanted

B: Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia

C: Jumbo

B: Palm Springs

C: Possessor

B: The Nest

C: The Night House

B: Summertime

Anything else that didn’t make the list that you’re excited about?

All the other stuff you need to know: