Daily Podcast: Movie Theater Mask Policies, Academy Awards and Upcoming Films From Edgar Wright & Disney Animation
Posted on Friday, June 19th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 19, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the Academy Awards being pushed back, AMC’s Mask policy, Attack the Block 2, upcoming films from Edgar Wright & Disney Animation.
In The News:
- Brad (og Chris): Academy Awards Delayed Until April 2021, Movies Released Up Until February 2021 Now Eligible for Nominations
- Ben (og HT): AMC Theatres Reverses Re-Opening Policy, Will Now Require Guests to Wear Masks [Updated]
- Peter recaps: AMC in trouble, Nolan is pushing for Tenet to be released this summer…
- AMC’s initial statement
- The backlash
- Alamo Drafthouse’s statement
- AMC reverses policy
- Will this change your mind about going?
- Brad: An ‘Attack the Block’ Sequel Was Recently Discussed By Director Joe Cornish and John Boyega
- Ben: Edgar Wright to Direct ‘The Chain’ Movie Based on the Bestselling Book, with Jane Goldman Writing the Script
- Brad: Details on Disney’s New Animated Movie ‘Encanto’ from ‘Zootopia’ Directors Come to Light
All the other stuff you need to know:
