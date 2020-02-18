Daily Podcast: Martin McDonagh’s In Bruges Reunion, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Escape From New York Remake, and More
Posted on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the February 18, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Leigh Whannell’s Escape from New York remake, The Saint reboot director, and Martin McDonagh’s new movie.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
- HT – ‘Gremlins’ Director Joe Dante Will Consult on HBO Max’s Animated ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Series
- Ben – Leigh Whannell Suggests Wyatt Russell Star in His ‘Escape from New York’ Remake, and That’s Not Such a Bad Idea
- Ben – ‘The Saint’: ‘Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher to Direct Paramount’s Thriller Remake
- HT – Martin McDonagh’s Next Movie is Titled ‘The Banshees of Inisheer’, Will Reunite His ‘In Bruges’ Stars
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
