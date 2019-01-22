Daily Podcast: Let’s Talk About The 2019 Academy Award Nominations
Posted on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 22, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the 2019 Academy Award nominations.
Opening Banter: The /Film team got up early to cover the 2019 Oscar nominations.
In Our Feature Presentation: We talk about the 2019 Academy Award nominations:
- Everyone: 2019 Oscar Nominations Announced: ‘Roma’ and ‘The Favourite’ Lead the Pack With 10 Nominations
- Best Picture
- Jacob: Surprise: Black Panther is the First Superhero Movie to Get a Best Picture Nod
- Chris: ‘Black Panther’ Best Picture Nomination Makes History, 10 Years After ‘The Dark Knight’ Snub Caused a Backlash
- HT: Snub: If Beale Street Could Talk in Best Picture and Director Categories
- Best Actor
- HT: Surprise: Willem Dafoe’s Best Actor Nomination
- Chris: Snub: Ethan Hawke’s Lack of a Best Actor Nomination
- HT: Snub: Nothing For Bryan Tyree Henry and Hugh Grant
- Best Actress
- Chris: Surprise: The Two Acting Nominations For Roma
- Jacob: Snub: Nothing for Toni Collette, Nicole Kidman, or Emily Blunt
- Best Director
- Chris: Snub: Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Was Not Nominated
- Jacob: Snub: Bradley Cooper Didn’t Get a Best Director Nomination
- Chris: Snub: Peter Farrelly Didn’t Get a Best Director Nomination
- HT: Surprise: Cold War Landing a Best Director Nod
- HT: Snub: No Female Best Director Nominees (talk about More Female Directors Were Worthy of a Best Director Nod Than Ever, But Got Shut Out of the Oscars)
- More: The Biggest 2019 Oscars Snubs and Surprises
- HT: Snub: No Burning for Best Foreign Language Film
- Jacob: Snub: First Man Was Completely Shut Out of Major Categories
- Chris: Surprise: Cold War and Never Look Away Received Cinematography Nominations
- Jacob: Surprise: Border‘s Best Make-Up Nomination, Snub: Suspiria Not Receiving a Best Make-Up Nomination
- HT: Surprise: Paul Schrader Was Nominated for His First Reformed Screenplay
- Jacob: Snub: Won’t You Be My Neighbor Shut Out of Best Documentary
- Jacob: Surprise: A Strong Showing For Can You Ever Forgive Me
- Chris: Snub: Not a Single Technical Nod for Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Brad: AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas Won’t Play ‘Roma’ in Their Best Picture Showcases
- Brad: 2019 Razzie Nominations: ‘Gotti’, ‘Holmes & Watson’, Donald Trump & ‘Happytime Murders’ Among the Worst
On The Site:
- Peter: /Film’s 25 Most Anticipated New Television Shows of 2019
- Jacob: ‘Glass’ Spoiler Review: Breaking Down M. Night Shyamalan’s Disastrous Sequel to ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’
- Brad: The Unpopular Opinion: ‘Glass’ is a Bold and Brilliant Climax to M. Night Shyamalan’s Superhero Trilogy
- HT: The 10 Greatest M. Night Shyamalan Scenes
- Chris: New Blu-ray Releases: ‘Suspiria’, ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’, ‘Crimson Peak’, ‘Notorious’, ‘Judgment Night’
