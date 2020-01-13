Daily Podcast: Let’s Discuss The 2020 Oscar Nominations
Posted on Monday, January 13th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 13, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the 2020 Oscar Nominations.
In Our Feature Presentation: 2020 Oscar Nominations: ‘Joker’ Leads the Pack With 11 Nominations
Best Picture
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Director
- The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
- Joker – Todd Phillips
- 1917 – Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
- Ht – Snub: Greta Gerwig for Directing Little Women
- Brad – Snub: Taika Waititi for Best Director
- Ht – Snub: Portrait of a Lady on Fire for…Also Anything at All
Best Actor
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
- Brad – Snub: Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is My Name
- Brad – Snub: Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems
- HT – Snub: Taron Egerton for Rocketman
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
- Brad – Snub: Lupita Nyong’o for Us (mention Us getting snubbed entirely)
- HT – Snub: The Farewell for Anything at All
2020 Oscar Snubs and Surprises: Who Landed the Unlikely Nods and Who Was Overlooked?
- Brad – Snub: Frozen II for Best Animated Feature
- HT – Snub: Weathering With You for Best Animated Film
- Brad – Snub: Song Kang-ho for Parasite
