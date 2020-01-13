On the January 13, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the 2020 Oscar Nominations.

In Our Feature Presentation: 2020 Oscar Nominations: ‘Joker’ Leads the Pack With 11 Nominations

Best Picture

 

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

 

Best Director

 

  • The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
  • Joker – Todd Phillips
  • 1917 – Sam Mendes
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

 

  • Ht – Snub: Greta Gerwig for Directing Little Women
  • Brad – Snub: Taika Waititi for Best Director
  • Ht – Snub: Portrait of a Lady on Fire for…Also Anything at All

 

Best Actor

 

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

 

  • Brad – Snub: Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is My Name
  • Brad – Snub: Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems
  • HT – Snub: Taron Egerton for Rocketman

 

Best Actress

 

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger – Judy

 

  • Brad – Snub: Lupita Nyong’o for Us (mention Us getting snubbed entirely)
  • HT – Snub: The Farewell for Anything at All

 

2020 Oscar Snubs and Surprises: Who Landed the Unlikely Nods and Who Was Overlooked?

  • Brad – Snub: Frozen II for Best Animated Feature
  • HT – Snub: Weathering With You for Best Animated Film
  • Brad – Snub: Song Kang-ho for Parasite

