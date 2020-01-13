On the January 13, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the 2020 Oscar Nominations.

In Our Feature Presentation: 2020 Oscar Nominations: ‘Joker’ Leads the Pack With 11 Nominations

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Ht – Snub: Greta Gerwig for Directing Little Women

Brad – Snub: Taika Waititi for Best Director

Ht – Snub: Portrait of a Lady on Fire for…Also Anything at All

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Brad – Snub: Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is My Name

Brad – Snub: Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems

HT – Snub: Taron Egerton for Rocketman

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Brad – Snub: Lupita Nyong’o for Us (mention Us getting snubbed entirely)

HT – Snub: The Farewell for Anything at All

2020 Oscar Snubs and Surprises: Who Landed the Unlikely Nods and Who Was Overlooked?

Brad – Snub: Frozen II for Best Animated Feature

HT – Snub: Weathering With You for Best Animated Film

Brad – Snub: Song Kang-ho for Parasite

