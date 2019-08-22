Daily Podcast: Latest Updates on the ‘Spider-Man’ Situation, and Netflix vs. Theaters with ‘The Irishman’ in the Balance
Posted on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the August 22 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the latest updates on the Spider-Man situation and a conversation about Netflix’s fight with theaters over The Irishman. Plus, we read a James Bond-related comment from the mail bag.
In the Mailbag: Reginald Winchester Beaumont writes:
Attention Good Sirs and Madame,
I will have you know that No Time to Die is not the title or a previous James Bond 007 publication written by either original creator Ian Fleming or one of the several other writers employed by his estate to continue the Great English Spy’s adventures and derring-do across various forms of entertainment medium. However, you failed to note that this is the fifth James Bond 007 motion picture cinema film to feature the word “Die” in the title. No Time to Die follows in the footsteps of Live and Let Die, Die Another Day, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Diamonds Are Forever. Other James Bond 007 motion picture cinema film titles that allude to death include You Only Live Twice, A View to a Kill, Licence to Kill, and The Deadly Embrace of Death. I hope you find this educational and that you intend to read this vital correction on your electronic radio programme.
In The News:
- HT – Sony Responds to the ‘Spider-Man’ Deal Falling Apart, Calls the Whole Situation Disappointing
- Brad – Spider-Man No More: Kevin Feige No Longer Producing Webslinger’s Movies For Sony Pictures [Updated]
- Ben – Jeremy Renner and Ryan Reynolds React to Spider-Man/Marvel Rift, Spidey-Themed Protest Planned [Updated]
- Brad – Netflix and Theater Chains Are Struggling to Strike a Deal for ‘The Irishman’ Theatrical Release
