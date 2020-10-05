Daily Podcast: Jamie Fox Jumps A Multiverse For Spider-Man, Can a Seuss Cinematic Universe Save Movie Theaters?
Posted on Monday, October 5th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 5, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man, Movie Theaters, PVOD and the Suess Cinematic Universe.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Sequel Bringing Back Jamie Foxx as Electro, Somehow
- How could this even be possible?
- Ben: Jamie Foxx’s Electro Won’t Be Blue in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 3’
- So this makes it even more confusing
- Chris (og HT): ‘No Time to Die’ Delayed to Easter Weekend 2021
- What does that leave us for 2020 releases?
- Brad: Cineworld Officially Closing All Regal Cinemas and U.K. Theaters This Week, Odeon in the U.K. Closing on Weekdays
- Ben: ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ Has Made 10 Times More on PVOD Than in Theaters
- Mention: ‘The Witches’ Trailer: Robert Zemeckis’ Remake Flies to HBO Max for a Surprise October Debut
- Do you think we’ll see more movies taking the PVOD route now?
- Brad: Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan & More Filmmakers Implore Congress to Help Save Movie Theaters
- How can movie theaters be saved?
- Ben: Seuss Cinematic Universe Coming From WB Animation, Including ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’, ‘The Cat in the Hat’, and More
Other Articles Mentioned:
