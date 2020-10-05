On the October 5, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man, Movie Theaters, PVOD and the Suess Cinematic Universe.



In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: