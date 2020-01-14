Daily Podcast: Is Morbius Part of the MCU? Uncharted, Parasite, Ex Machina and Super Nintendo World
Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 14, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the Morbius trailer and how the movie connects to the MCU, a new Uncharted director, more details on the Parasite HBO series, Bryan K Vaughan’s Ex Machina movie, and Universal’s Super Nintendo World.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Morbius’ Trailer: Jared Leto is the Blood-Sucking Spider-Man Villain
- Brad: Does ‘Morbius’ Connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Venom’, or Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Universe?
- Brad: ‘Venom’ Director Ruben Fleischer Reeled in to Keep ‘Uncharted’…
- HT (og Chris): ‘Parasite’ Series From Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay Will Expand the Movie
- Brad: Brian K. Vaughan’s ‘Ex Machina’ Sci-Fi Comic Is Becoming a Movie from Legendary Entertainment
- HT: Universal’s Super Nintendo World Will Use Wearable Tech to Turn a Real-Life Theme Park Land Into a Video Game
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.