On the January 14, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the Morbius trailer and how the movie connects to the MCU, a new Uncharted director, more details on the Parasite HBO series, Bryan K Vaughan’s Ex Machina movie, and Universal’s Super Nintendo World.

In The News:

Universal’s Super Nintendo World Will Use Wearable Tech to Turn a Real-Life Theme Park Land Into a Video Game

Brian K. Vaughan’s ‘Ex Machina’ Sci-Fi Comic Is Becoming a Movie from Legendary Entertainment

‘Parasite’ Series From Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay Will Expand the Movie

‘Venom’ Director Ruben Fleischer Reeled in to Keep ‘Uncharted’…

Does ‘Morbius’ Connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Venom’, or Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Universe?

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!