Daily Podcast: Indy 5, Star Trek, 2021 Emmy Noms, and Age of Legends
Posted on Thursday, July 15th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the July 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by news editor Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the 2021 Emmy nominations, a new Star Trek movie, Age of Legends, and Indiana Jones 5.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT (OG Danielle): 2021 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Lead with 24 Nods, ‘WandaVision’ Follows with 23
- HT (OG Joshua): New ‘Star Trek’ Movie Coming From ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman
- Ben: ‘Age of Legends’ Will Bring ‘The Wheel of Time’ to the Big Screen, Even as Amazon Makes a TV Series
- Ben: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Images Reveal a Possible Moon Landing Subplot and One Stylish Phoebe Waller-Bridge
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.