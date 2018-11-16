Daily Podcast: In Space There’s No Room To Eat A Sandwich
Posted on Friday, November 16th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 16, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and tv news, including William Goldman, Creed II, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Thor, FilmStruck, and A24.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: How does Brad edit the weekend?
In The News:
- Ben: William Goldman, Oscar-Winning Writer of ‘The Princess Bride’ and ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’, Dead at 87
- Brad: ‘Creed II’ Early Buzz: Not As Good as ‘Creed’, But Still a Solid Sequel
- Ben: ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Hotel Details Revealed; First Look at Disney’s New ‘Spider-Man’ Ride
- Brad: Sam Raimi Almost Made ‘Thor’ in 1991, Originally Didn’t Want Stan Lee in ‘Spider-Man’
- Ben: Is FilmStruck Saved? “New Iteration” Coming to Warner Media’s Streaming Service
- Ben: Apple Teams With A24, Distribution Company Behind ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Hereditary’, For New Movies
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.