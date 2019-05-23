Daily Podcast: How To Write Movie Reviews, Rotten Tomatoes, Jurassic World: The Ride, Men In Black: International & Spawn
Posted on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 23, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson, to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Rotten Tomatoes, Jurassic World: The Ride, Men In Black: International, and Spawn. And in the Mail Bag, we’ll talk about our review writing process.
In The News:
- Ben: Two Hollywood Projects Leave Georgia Due to the State’s Anti-Abortion Law
- Brad: Rotten Tomatoes Now Requiring Users to Verify Ticket Purchase to Impact Audience Score
- Ben: Universal’s Jurassic World Ride Will React to Actual Weather Changes; Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong to Reprise Their Roles
- Brad: ‘Men in Black: International’ Set to Launch to $40 Million on Opening Weekend
- Ben: ‘Spawn’ Movie Update: Todd McFarlane Threatens to Walk Away If He Has to Change His Script Too Much
In The Mailbag:
- Gokul G in from New Zealand writes in “Hello Peter and the crew of the daily /Film pod :) A question for all you review writers. When you are writing a review do you prefer to do it in silence or do you have music/the tv running in the background. I write movie reviews for fun on my blog and I find that I can’t really concentrate if there is any music or sound in the background. PS loving Chris’ advice corner and the theme song is just a sweet sweet bonus. Regards”
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.