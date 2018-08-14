On the August 14, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including MoviePass’s latest screw-up and a YouTube ad for The Nun. We’ll also dive into the mailbag to answer some listener questions.

Paul T. from Horsham, England: Recently had a chance to see Incredibles 2 and agreed with Peter that he found it a bit lacking in some areas. He thought it was fun but “was missing a lot of the wit, charm, and emotion I would normally associate with a Pixar movie.”

My second point is in relation to the proposed Kraven The Hunter movie. You guys were reflecting on if anyone thought he was a good character to bring to the screen or if there is even a story worth telling. Well I can tell you that he is a beloved villain for spider-man fans and that there is a lot of potential if they decided to adapt the “Kraven’s Last Hunt” story arc. The only caveat i’d put in place for that is IT ONLY WORKS IF YOU HAVE SPIDER-MAN IN IT! I really hope Sony learns that the only thing that makes these villains of any interest is their interaction with Spidey and their overlapping stories. I could be wrong but so far Venom looks like hot garbage (or should that be hot turd?). Marvel/Disney please save us.

Nicholas E. from Chicago, Illinois: Hey guys, I was just wondering if you guys had any horror films that traumatize you or really affected you as a child. For me, it was Chuckie.

Michael O. from Nashville, Tennessee: I’m curious how you classify what year a movie falls in. I enjoyed your “Best of 2018” podcast but as I was looking some of the films up, it seems like IMDB and Letterboxd classify some of them as 2017 or even 2016 movies. Usually I would just add these movies to my personal 2018 rankings, but I always want to put an asterisk by these films. Help destroy my OCD!

Leanne R from L.A.: Just wanted to shout out to HP Hogwarts Mystery! Like HT, I use the game as an excuse to take micro-breaks at work and it really helps pass the time. I’m a completionist at heart when it comes to video games so I’m in this for the long haul; thankfully they do have mini side quests in the game, one of my personal favorites being the dueling club and the addition of pets. Just wanted to add that there is also still a big fan base for the game (I recently joined the subreddit for this and it’s got a good number of people) and I’m happy that I’m still a part of it.

Conor B.: Jacob went off on twitter over the weekend on MST3K/movie commentary that pokes fun of movies as being a low form of art/harmful etc…I feel as though he has mentioned other films as “so bad it’s good” schlock and such, so I’m confused as to how he can say that without being a total hypocrite. Would love for the whole crew to weigh in on their thoughts and if they find things such as MST3K enjoyable or not. A lot of these films received a second lease on life due to MST3K rediscovering them – best worst movie is a great example of this as well.

Love the site and the podcast, vehemently disagree with Jacob on this however!

Favorite “so bad it’s good” movies?

