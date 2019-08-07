Daily Podcast: ‘Home Alone’ Remake, Coming 2 America, John Henry, Emmys, Oscars, and More
Posted on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the August 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Disney’s plans to reboot Home Alone and slow down development on Fox films, dueling John Henry movies, Coming 2 America, and some awards discussion about the Emmys, BAFTAs, and Oscars.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT – Disney to Reboot Fox’s ‘Home Alone’, ‘Night at the Museum’, and More for Disney+
- Brad – Disney Pulling Back on Fox Film Development After Studio Acquisitions Disappoint in the Third Quarter
- Ben – Are You Ready for Dueling John Henry Movies? Terry Crews and Dwayne Johnson Are Playing the Folk Hero
- HT – Wesley Snipes Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming to America 2’
- Ben – This Year’s Emmys Will Not Have a Host, But Will Offer “Many Surprises”
- Ben – BAFTAs Creating a Casting Category – Could Oscars Be Next?
