Daily Podcast: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Is One Step Closer To A ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie In Space; Oscars, David Bowie, Umbrella Academy, Frankenstein, Hulu
Posted on Friday, February 1st, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Oscars, David Bowie, Umbrella Academy, Frankenstein, Hulu and Hobbs & Shaw.
On The Site:
- HT’s ‘Miss Bala’ Review: Gina Rodriguez is an Action Star Deserving of a Better Vehicle
- HT’s ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Review: Hollywood Makes Its First Good Manga Adaptation
- HT’s ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Plot Explained: Everything You Need to Know About This Wild Disney/Anime RPG
In The News:
- HT: The Oscars Will Let All Five Best Song Nominees Perform After All
- Chris: Young David Bowie Movie Will Tell the Origin Story of Ziggy Stardust, Johnny Flynn to Star
- Chris: David Bowie’s Son is Not Happy About That Biopic, Which Doesn’t Have the Music Rights
- HT: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Early Buzz: A Weird and Wonderful Must-See Comic Book Series
- Chris: ‘Frankenstein’ TV Show, With Crime Solving Frankenstein, is Alive – Alive! – at CBS
- HT: Hulu is Now Planning to Run Ads When Users Pause Videos
- Reaction: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer: The First ‘Fast & Furious’ Spin-Off is Almost Here
All the other stuff you need to know:
