Posted on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 by Ben Pearson

On the May 12, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a new Regina King movie, Fantastic Four rumors, Edge of Tomorrow 2, and Apple’s potential awards play.

Apple Picks Up Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington

‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’ Might Be “Too Expensive” to Ever Get Made, Says Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt Debunks ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumors, Says She Doesn’t Like Superhero Movies Anyway

Regina King Will Direct ‘Bitter Root’, A Comic Book Movie About Monster Hunters During the Harlem Renaissance

