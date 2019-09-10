Daily Podcast: Face/Off Remake, The Mandalorian, AppleTV+, The Muppets, Hawkeye, and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out
Posted on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 10, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a Face/Off remake, The Mandalorian season 2, AppleTV+, See, The Muppets, Hawkeye casting, and a possible Rian Johnson’s Knives Out universe.
Opening Banter: Did you guys watch the Apple announcements?
In The News:
- Ben: ‘See’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Stars in a Sci-Fi Show That Looks Like ‘Bird Box’ Meets ‘Waterworld’
- Brad: Apple TV+ Launch Date Set for November with Lowest Cost of Any Major Streaming Service
- Ben: ‘Face/Off’ Remake Coming From Paramount Pictures and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Writer
- Brad: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Will Get Jon Favreau Behind the Camera as Director
- Ben: ‘Hawkeye’ Series Casts Hailee Steinfeld as MCU Kate Bishop
- Brad: ‘The Muppets’ Disney+ Comedy Series Has Been Scrapped
- Ben: Rian Johnson May Make Another Murder Mystery with Daniel Craig, Still Working on ‘Star Wars’
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Knives Out’ Review: Rian Johnson’s Star-Studded Whodunit is Hilarious, Clever and Endlessly Entertaining [TIFF 2019]
