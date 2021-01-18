Daily Podcast: Ethan Hawke in the MCU, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong, a D&D TV Show, and More
Posted on Monday, January 18th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the January 18, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Ethan Hawke joining a Marvel series, a Dungeons & Dragons TV show, Godzilla vs. Kong’s release date, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Disneyland canceling its Annual Passholder program.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
- (Ben, OG HT) Ethan Hawke to Play the ‘Moon Knight’ Villain, Opposite Oscar Isaac
- (Jacob, OG Chris) ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ TV Series in the Works with ‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad
- (Ben, OG Brad) ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Release Date Bumped Up Two Months From May to March
- (Jacob, HT) ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is a Movie Again and No Longer a Miniseries, According to Snyder Himself
- (Ben) Disneyland Cancels Its Annual Passholder Program Due to the Pandemic
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
