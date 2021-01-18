On the January 18, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Ethan Hawke joining a Marvel series, a Dungeons & Dragons TV show, Godzilla vs. Kong’s release date, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Disneyland canceling its Annual Passholder program.

Disneyland Cancels Its Annual Passholder Program Due to the Pandemic

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is a Movie Again and No Longer a Miniseries, According to Snyder Himself

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Release Date Bumped Up Two Months From May to March

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ TV Series in the Works with ‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad

