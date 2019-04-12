Daily Podcast: Disney+ Announcements Reaction with David Chen
Posted on Friday, April 12th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On a bonus episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by Host of the /Filmcast David Chen to discuss the big Disney+ streaming service announcements. We talk about how much the service will cost, when to expect it, what movies and tv shows will be included and give our reaction to all the overwhelming news.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: This is a bonus episode to talk about the Disney+ announcements made on Thursday afternoon. This is an unusual episode, but I thought you guys would appreciate it as a bonus discussion especially since Friday’s Star Wars Episode 9 trailer will probably dominate the whole conversation on Friday.
In The News:
- Everything You Need to Know About Disney+, Set to Launch in November for $6.99 A Month
- Disney+ Shows: A List of Everything Announced For Disney’s Streaming Service
- Disney+ Movies: A List of Everything Announced (and Rumored) For Disney’s Streaming Service
- Disney+ Will Play a Major Part in the Post-‘Avengers: Endgame’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige Says
- ‘The Simpsons’ Are Moving to Disney+, With the First 30 Seasons Available on Day One
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.