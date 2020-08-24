Daily Podcast DC Fandome Edition: The Batman, Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Shazam, Wonder Woman 1984 & More
Posted on Monday, August 24th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 24, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about DC FanDome.
Opening Banter: How was the whole DC FanDome experience compared to Comic-Con at Home?
In The News:
- ‘The Batman’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson is the Dark Knight
- Peter: What did you guys think?
- Chris: ‘The Batman’ Deals With Corruption, Mystery, and Batman Learning to Become Batman [DC FanDome]
- Gotham
- Batman: Year Two
- Cinematic inspirations
- Chris: ‘The Batman’ Trailer Breakdown: All the Clues and Details You May Have Missed
- Brad: ‘Black Adam’ Gives a First Look at Dwayne Johnson’s Powerful Anti-Hero and the Justice Society of America [DC FanDome]
- Justice Society of America
- ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Trailer: The Snyder Cut Rises
- Peter: What did you guys think?
- Ben: Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Will Be Four Hours Long [DC FanDome]
- Did we learn anything new? (And oh boy, that Tweet)
- HT: ‘Shazam’ Sequel Will be Titled ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ [DC FanDome]
- ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer: The Dream of the ‘80s is Alive in the Highly Anticipated ‘Wonder Woman’ Follow Up
- Peter: What did you guys think?
- Ben: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Patty Jenkins and Cast Surprised by Lynda Carter on Panel of Mutual Admiration [DC FanDome]
- ‘The Suicide Squad’ Featurette: James Gunn Reinvigorates the Villains of DC Comics
- Peter: What did you guys think?
- Brad: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Introduces the Full Roster of Bad Guys James Gunn is Bringing to Theaters [DC FanDome]
- Brad: James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’: Who Are All These DC Comics Characters?
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.