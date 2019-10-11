On the October 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Alfonso Cuaron, Steven Spielberg, Maniac Cop, Training Day, Fresh Prince, El Camino, and Star Wars.

In The News:

‘Star Wars’ Favorite Admiral Ackbar Has a Son – Could He Show Up in the Movies?

‘El Camino’ Early Buzz: Jesse Pinkman Gets the Ending He Deserves, To Mixed Results

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Spin-Off Series in the Works at Will Smith’s Westbrook Production Company

‘Training Day’ Prequel in the Works For Some Reason

Brad: Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks Taking ‘Masters of the Air’ World War II Limited Series to Apple TV+

Alfonso Cuaron Makes Deal With Apple to Develop New Original Shows

All the other stuff you need to know:

