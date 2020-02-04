On the February 4, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the favorite to win Best Picture at the Oscars, Chris Pratt returning to television, AppleTV+ and Disney+ subscription numbers, and Chris Rock’s Saw reboot getting a title. And in our Feature Presentation, HT will tell us about her experience at the London premiere and junket for WB’s Birds of Prey.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

In our Feature Presentation:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: