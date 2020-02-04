Daily Podcast: Cathy Yan on Birds of Prey, Plus: Best Picture Frontrunner, Chris Pratt Going Back to TV, and More
Posted on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the February 4, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the favorite to win Best Picture at the Oscars, Chris Pratt returning to television, AppleTV+ and Disney+ subscription numbers, and Chris Rock’s Saw reboot getting a title. And in our Feature Presentation, HT will tell us about her experience at the London premiere and junket for WB’s Birds of Prey.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: ‘1917’ is the Favorite to Win Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, According to Oddsmakers
- Ben: ‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Returning to Television for Director Antoine Fuqua
- HT: Only 10% of Eligible Apple Customers Have Signed Up for AppleTV+
- Ben (og Brad): Disney+ Has Raked in Over 25 Million Subscribers Since Launching Last Fall, But Will They Stick Around?
- Ben (og Chris): Yes, Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ Reboot Really is Titled ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’
In our Feature Presentation:
- How a Tiny Moment Between Harley Quinn and Black Canary Became a Defining Moment in ‘Birds of Prey’
- Why ‘Birds of Prey’ Took Creative Liberties With Its Comic Book Characters
- How Jackie Chan and ‘John Wick’ Inspired the Action Sequences in ‘Birds of Prey’
- Cathy Yan Interview
Other Articles Mentioned:
