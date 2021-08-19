Daily Podcast: Breaking Down Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Trailer, and Our Pitch For a James Bond TV Universe
Posted on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the August 19, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about Marvel’s new Eternals trailer. Then, Ben is joined by senior news editor Jacob Hall to talk about some recent comments from the James Bond producers about a Bond TV show (or lack thereof).
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben: Final ‘Eternals’ Trailer Addresses Why the Newest Marvel Heroes Didn’t Stop Thanos
- Brad: ‘Eternals’ Trailer Breakdown: Marvel Reaches Back Thousands of Years for a Cosmic Comic Book Epic
- (OG Jeremy): ‘James Bond’ TV Series Nixed By Producers: “We Make Films for the Cinema”
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
