Daily Podcast: Blue Beetle, Sundance 2019, Dear Evan Hansen, Console Wars, and More
Posted on Thursday, November 29th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the November 29, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest TV and film news, including a Blue Beetle movie, Dear Evan Hansen, Console Wars, the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, and A24. And in a new segment of Advice Corner with Chris Evangelista he will answer a question about lying to your friends.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The News:
- Jacob: ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie in the Works, Will Star the DCEU’s First Latino Superhero
- Chris: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie, With Music From ‘La La Land’ Team, in the Works With ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’ Director
- Ben: 2019 Sundance Film Festival Announces First Wave of Films; Here Are 10 We’re Looking Forward To
- Chris: A24 Films Streaming on Kanopy: How to Get Access to the Best Free Streaming Service You’ve Never Heard Of
- Jacob: Sega vs. Nintendo Tale ‘Console Wars’ Becoming a Limited Series, ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts to Direct
In Advice Corner with Chris Evangelista:
- The Advice Corner theme song was created by Love you Wally.
- Name withheld writes in “I am a big fan of the show, I listen every day, and I have a question for Chris’ Advice Corner! There is a big movie coming out soon that I have been looking forward to for, literally, years. But things are financially tight for me so when tickets went on pre-sale, I did not get them immediately. My friends felt bad for me, knowing how much I want to see the movie, so they bought 2 tickets for me. A very kind gesture which I was touched by. BUT! Unfortunately, they bought me 2 tickets for a showing at a nearby theater, the only theater in my area that DOES NOT HAVE PRE-ARRANGED SEATS. Ever since theaters started this practice, I will not go to a theater that doesn’t. Waiting in line for who knows how long just to get a good seat now seems like the Dark Ages to me. So the theater they picked is one I would normally never patronize. Just the thought now of having to get there extra early fills me with anxiety. I have no idea how popular this movie might be, so it all might be ok. Or I might end up sitting in the front row, or off to the side, etc., or maybe not even able to sit with the person I’m going with, in case there aren’t 2 seats in a row. I realize that if I don’t go to this screening and not tell my friends, then I am wasting their money. If I tell them I’m not going and make sure they ask for a refund of their money, then I might insult them and of course I don’t want to do that. Or do I just suck it up and go. What should I do? Help me Obi-Wan Evangalista, you’re my only hope! Thanks, Name Withheld City Withheld But I Am A Real Person”
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.