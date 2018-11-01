Daily Podcast: Birds of Prey, Stunts, Netflix, Game of Thrones, Bad Boys 3, Stranger Things & Top Gun 2
Posted on Thursday, November 1st, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 1, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Birds of Prey, Stunt performers, Netflix, Game of Thrones, Bad Boys 3, Stranger Things and Top Gun 2.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: It’ November! When is the right time to start decorating for the Christmas holiday?
In The News:
- HT: Ewan Mcgregor to Play Batman Villain Black Mask in ‘Birds of Prey’
- Ben: As Demand Increases, Conditions Are Getting Worse For Hollywood Stunt Performers
- HT: Netflix to Release ‘Roma’ and Two Other Oscar Contenders in Theaters Before Streaming
- Ben: ‘Game of Thrones’ Producers Originally Wanted to End the Series With a Movie Trilogy
- Ben: First ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Photo, Producer Teases “Haunting” Final Season
- HT: Martin Lawrence is a Bad Boy for Life, Confirms Return for ‘Bad Boys 3’
- Ben: Netflix Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Day With New Video
- HT: ‘Top Gun 2’ Brings Christopher McQuarrie Into the Danger Zone For Script Rewrites
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.