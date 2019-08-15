On the August 15 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Joker, Star Wars, an Interactive Haunted House movie, RoboCop Returns, and Mindhunter season 2.

Opening Banter: Chris talks Rocketman swag.

In the News:

‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Goes Further Into the Heart of Darkness

‘RoboCop Returns’ Director Neill Blomkamp is Off Project, Directing New Horror Film Instead

Interactive Haunted House Movie Coming From Alexandre Aja and Amblin, Based on an Idea by Mike Flanagan

Rumor: Ewan McGregor Has Signed for Obi-Wan Kenobi Series on Disney+

Chris: Joaquin Phoenix Reveals the Surprising Inspiration For His ‘Joker’ Laugh

A New Tool Designed to Detect Spoilers Proves How Impossible It is to Be Unspoiled

