Daily Podcast: Are Interactive Movies In Theaters A Good Idea? Joker, Star Wars, RoboCop Returns, & Mindhunter
Posted on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 15 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Joker, Star Wars, an Interactive Haunted House movie, RoboCop Returns, and Mindhunter season 2.
Opening Banter: Chris talks Rocketman swag.
In the News:
- HT: A New Tool Designed to Detect Spoilers Proves How Impossible It is to Be Unspoiled
- Chris: Joaquin Phoenix Reveals the Surprising Inspiration For His ‘Joker’ Laugh
- HT (og Brad): Rumor: Ewan McGregor Has Signed for Obi-Wan Kenobi Series on Disney+
- Chris: Interactive Haunted House Movie Coming From Alexandre Aja and Amblin, Based on an Idea by Mike Flanagan
- HT: ‘RoboCop Returns’ Director Neill Blomkamp is Off Project, Directing New Horror Film Instead
- Chris: ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Goes Further Into the Heart of Darkness
All the other stuff you need to know:
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.