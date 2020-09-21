Daily Podcast: 2020 Emmys, Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, DC Universe, Chris Rock, WandaVision, & The Mandalorian
Posted on Monday, September 21st, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 21, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the 2020 Emmys, Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, DC Universe, Chris Rock, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian.
Opening Banter: We’ve been having some audio issues recently, we are working to fix them.
In The News:
- Brad: 2020 Emmy Winners: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeps Comedy Category, ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Succession’ Win Big for HBO
- Big winners? Big losers? Was the ceremony weird this year?
- Ben: ‘Ms. Marvel’ to Be Directed by ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Filmmakers, Among Others
- Ben (og Chris): ‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany Will Lead the Disney+ Marvel Show
- Brad: DC Universe Rebrands as Comic Book Subscription Only, All Original Shows Heading to HBO Max
- Ben: The Story of How Chris Rock Joined the New ‘Saw’ Film Involves the Unlikely Origin of a Tyler Perry Movie
- Brad: ‘WandaVision’ Trailer Breakdown: Aren’t They a Fine Pair?
- Thoughts on the trailer
- Interesting observations : house of m…etc
- Brad: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer May Have Evidence of Boba Fett Hiding in Plain Sight
- Thoughts on this trailer
- Interesting observations: Sasha Banks, Boba Fett
