On the September 21, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the 2020 Emmys, Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, DC Universe, Chris Rock, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian.

Opening Banter: We’ve been having some audio issues recently, we are working to fix them.

In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: