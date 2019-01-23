On the January 23, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about our most anticipated films of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Opening Banter: This is Chris’ first year at the Sundance Film Festival!

Why should people care about Sundance?

Name some big films to come out of the festival in the past. Peter plugs his previous features: The Best Movies of Sundance Film Festival History 1985-1999 The Best Movies of Sundance Film Festival History Part 2: 2000-2017

How can people attend the festival?

How does this year’s Sundance line-up look stacked up against previous years?

In Our Feature Presentation: Our 12 Most Anticipated Movies at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

Ben: Wounds

Brad: Late Night

Chris: Velvet Buzzsaw

Ben: Relive

Brad: Memory: The Origins of Alien

Chris: Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Ben: The Death of Dick Long

Brad: Big Time Adolescence

Chris: The Report

Ben: Sweetheart

Brad: Brittany Runs a Marathon

Chris: The Lodge

