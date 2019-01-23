Daily Podcast: 2019 Sundance Film Festival Most Anticipated Movies
Posted on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 23, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about our most anticipated films of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: This is Chris’ first year at the Sundance Film Festival!
- Why should people care about Sundance?
- Name some big films to come out of the festival in the past.
- Peter plugs his previous features:
- How can people attend the festival?
- How does this year’s Sundance line-up look stacked up against previous years?
In Our Feature Presentation: Our 12 Most Anticipated Movies at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival
- Ben: Wounds
- Brad: Late Night
- Chris: Velvet Buzzsaw
- Ben: Relive
- Brad: Memory: The Origins of Alien
- Chris: Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- Ben: The Death of Dick Long
- Brad: Big Time Adolescence
- Chris: The Report
- Ben: Sweetheart
- Brad: Brittany Runs a Marathon
- Chris: The Lodge
On The Site:
- Ben: Marisa Mirabal’s How 2018 Horror Explored Disability – and Represented It For the Better
- Chris: Matt Donato’s The 10 Most Disturbing Movie Scenes of 2018 (tease one of the scenes)
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.