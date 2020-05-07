As the coronavirus pandemic rages on and Hollywood considers how to safely ramp up production again on a wide scale, several of the city’s denizens are making headlines for their efforts to help provide some relief to those who need it most. Others are joining family singalong casts to help add some joy for audiences. And one theater chain is considering a “no coughing or sneezing” policy when it reopens its doors. Get the details on all of this and more below.



Let’s get the negative news out of the way up top before focusing on brighter things. Did you go to the Sundance Film Festival this year? If you did, it seems like there’s a chance you could have been infected by the coronavirus while you were there. This piece at The Hollywood Reporter recounts the experiences of several folks who attended the festival and came down with an illness that, in hindsight, looks an awful lot like the symptoms we associate with the virus today.

Alamo Drafthouse is thinking about what steps they may take to keep guests safe when they re-open their doors, but one of those steps may be taking things a bit too far. According to a survey that was making the rounds, they’re considering “enforcing a no coughing or sneezing policy in the theater.” This earned some blowback online, largely from people wondering how exactly the chain would go about telling the difference between a corona sneeze and a regular ol’ allergy sneeze. I appreciate the idea, but I’m not quite sure the execution is going to be feasible for that one. But again, it was just a survey question, and not an official announcement of a new policy, so it may be a moot point.

Enough of that – let’s focus on the good things now. Tina Fey (30 Rock) is hosting a coronavirus relief telethon in New York called Rise Up New York! that’s set to be broadcast on CNBC around the country on Monday, May 11, 2020. Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio will be a part of the event, as will celebrities like Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Trevor Noah, and New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, and Phil Simms. Meanwhile, Sting, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, and Mariah Carey will all provide musical performances. The hope is to encourage people to donate to Robin Hood, which is helping NYC residents who need food, shelter, health care, legal services, and more.

On YouTube, Twitch, Facebook the following Monday (May 18, 2020), you’ll be able to watch A Night of Covenant House Stars, a virtual concert event featuring appearances by Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zachary Quinto, and more. The event is designed to support Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food, and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness, and the front-line staff working during the COVID-19 crisis.

Screenwriter Ed Solomon unveiled a contest in which the winner can be a part of the highly-anticipated Bill & Ted Face the Music, starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves. Just go to the official website, follow the rules, and send in your video of you rocking out to one of their songs, and you could end up in the movie.

This Sunday, to celebrate Mother’s Day, ABC will air a second volume of the network’s Disney family singalong. A new report says The Muppets, John Legend, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lang Lang have joined Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, Shakira, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland as the performers who will appear on the program. (Ryan Seacrest is hosting, so this whole thing gets a hard pass from me.)