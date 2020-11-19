Not too long ago, we called your attention to a new collection of Rick and Morty merchandise from Loot Crate, including a replica of the Butter Robot from “Something Ricked This Way Comes,” a throwback to the ninth episode of the very first season. But Adult Swim is giving the piece of tech with an existential crisis an even cooler collectible by teaming up with Digital Dream Labs to produce a limited-edition, real-working Butter Robot that is more technologically advanced than it has any right to be.

Rick and Morty Real Butter Robot

Straight from the Citadel of Ricks, the Butter Robot is a nearly-sentient robot that was created for the sole purpose of passing butter. With its lifelike movement and trademark voice, the Butter Robot is sure to deliver hours of fun, all while its complex “emotion engine” creates unique interactions as it struggles with a need for purpose.

We’re not joking about this thing being technologically advanced either. Here are the actual features of the real Butter Robot created by Digital Dream Labs:

Sentience – A complex “emotion engine” allows the Butter Robot to react to influences from its environment and adapt to become more “self-aware” over time while choosing to “rebel” against commands and exhibit independence.

– A complex “emotion engine” allows the Butter Robot to react to influences from its environment and adapt to become more “self-aware” over time while choosing to “rebel” against commands and exhibit independence. Selectable Control Modes – Using the complimentary mobile app, fans can select from three control modes (Direct Control, Coding, Passing) to relay a variety of commands to their robot companion.

– Using the complimentary mobile app, fans can select from three control modes (Direct Control, Coding, Passing) to relay a variety of commands to their robot companion. Passing Mode – The Butter Robot will listen for and respond to the phrase “Pass the Butter” and will react by passing its butter stick to the fan who spoke.

– The Butter Robot will listen for and respond to the phrase “Pass the Butter” and will react by passing its butter stick to the fan who spoke. Direct Control – This mode allows fans to experience life from the robot’s perspective; “driving” the Butter Robot and performing pre-programmed animations (dances, picking up the butter), all while watching from its integrated camera.

– This mode allows fans to experience life from the robot’s perspective; “driving” the Butter Robot and performing pre-programmed animations (dances, picking up the butter), all while watching from its integrated camera. Coding Mode – Fans can use block coding to relay a series of commands to the Butter Robot.

– Fans can use block coding to relay a series of commands to the Butter Robot. Movement – In addition to passing the butter, Butter Robot has a combination of mechanical designs that allow it to move its head, torso and arms like a human.

– In addition to passing the butter, Butter Robot has a combination of mechanical designs that allow it to move its head, torso and arms like a human. Voice – Identical to the voice used in Rick and Morty, fans will enjoy Butter Robot’s distinct voice as it interacts with its surroundings or parrots phrases relayed through the mobile app’s text-to-voice feature.

This may be the most unnecessarily realistic piece of merchandise to come from an animated series. That’s why it also comes with a hefty pricetag of $147 when you pre-order between now and November 30. It’s only available online and will go up in price after that date, so now is the time to get your order in. The Butter Robot is expected to ship by May 15, 2021.