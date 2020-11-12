Okay campers, rise and shine! And don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cold out there. Well, at least it’s starting to get cold out there as we head into the holiday season, and if you’ve got someone in your family whose a big Groundhog Day fan, then Funko POP has a couple new items that you might want to pick up.



An official Groundhog Day Funko POP is being released just in time for the annual holiday that is celebrated in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Not only does it feature Bill Murray as weatherman Phil Connors, but it also comes with a little Punxsutawney Phil to go along with it. But that’s not all, because there’s also a Groundhog Day board game that Funko is releasing too, and there’s a special bonus that Funko POP collectors will definitely want to get their hands on.

Groundhog Day Funko POP

First up, we have the official Groundhog Day Funko POP that will be released on January 24, 2021. Let me just say that this is one time when a collectible toy manufacturer really fails to capture the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather.

You can pre-order this Funko POP pair from Amazon for $8.99. Part of me wishes they would have just done a Funko POP Movie Moment or Ride with Phil driving a truck with the groundhog-napped Punxsutawney Phil, but maybe that’s in the works.

If you’re looking to have some fun on Groundhog Day with the whole family, then Groundhog Day: The Game should do the trick. Here’s the official description of the game:

“It’s Groundhog Day, again!” says cynical weatherman Phil Connors, as he endures February 2nd over and over. Relive Phil’s day round after round in this clever cooperative card game. Choose strategically how to react to the same obnoxious townsfolk and events as you get better at leading Phil’s life. Win by playing out the perfect day in which a kind and charitable version of Phil wins hearts and can return to normal life!”

Groundhog Day: The Game comes with 60 cards featuring iconic quotes from the movie, an egg timer, an alarm clock tile, 26 score tokens, a Punxsutawney Phil playing piece, an instruction booklet and, of course, the game board itself. Plus, it also comes with a flocked (or fuzzy) version of the Punxsutawney Phil Funko POP figure that’s only available in this game. You can pre-order the game for $24.99 at Amazon right now.