Conan O’Brien is back at Comic-Con this week with a whole line-up of new episodes featuring special guests who are over at the big pop culture convention in San Diego. And to mark the occasion, Conan got a whole new animated opening last night created in the style of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. You might be surprised where Conan O’Brien got his super powers.

Conan Comic-Con 2019 Opening

The opening animation not only takes a cue from Into the Spider-Verse in its animation style, but also the way it tells Conan’s origin story, where he got bit by a radioactive clown. Somehow that gave him the power to swing around with his elastic hair and tell jokes, and we’re all the better for it.

This cold open was designed and animated by STATE Design, and the end is especially cool because it features a bunch of different title designs for Conan in the style of various comic books, ranging from Batman to X-Men, as well as blockbuster movies like Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie, not to mention shows like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad.

That’s just the beginning of what Conan is offering for Comic-Con fans this week. Last night, the show had the cast of It: Chapter 2 on the show, and there were rumblings of a big surprise guest for tonight’s show that was revealed earlier this afternoon:

Tonight's surprise guest is… @TomCruise! Check out the just-dropped trailer for #TopGun: Maverick and tune in to @TBSNetwork tonight @ 11/10c for Conan's interview with Tom Cruise. https://t.co/bxnhAqx2Hh — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) July 18, 2019

Then Friday will bring the cast of Veronica Mars, and Saturday has the cast of Amazon’s Carnival Row. Yeah, admittedly it’s not the most exciting line-up, but that’s because the panels at this year’s Comic-Con aren’t anything to write home about.

Anyway, you can keep up with all the guests, gags, and more happening at ConanCon over at the Team Coco YouTube page through the weekend. We’ll be sure to point you in the direction of the most relevant bits as they pop up, so stay tuned.