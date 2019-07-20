Comic-Con: Avengers: Endgame, Walking Dead, The Witcher, Dark Crystal, Game of Thrones, The Boys and Freaks
Posted on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 20, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the first day of San Diego Comic Con International 2019. We talk about Marcus and McFeely, Russo Brothers, The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead, The Witcher, Dark Crystal, Game of Thrones, The Boys and Freaks.
Opening Banter: We are at Comic Con!
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Peter talks Marcus and McFeely
- HT saw Russo Brothers
- Jacob saw The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead
- Jacob and HT saw The Witcher.
- HT and Jacob saw Dark Crystal
- Jacob saw Game of Thrones.
- Jacob saw Freaks
- HT saw the premiere of The Boys
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Chris’ ‘The Boys’ Review: The Nihilistic, Cruel, Heartless Superhero Show We Probably Deserve
- ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Trailer: Jim Henson’s Fantasy World Comes Back to Life
- ‘The Witcher’ Trailer: Henry Cavill Can’t Outrun His Destiny in Netflix’s High Fantasy Series
