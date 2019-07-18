Comic-Con 2019: Preview Night, It Chapter Two, The Boys, Doctor Who & More
Posted on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about San Diego Comic-Con International’s preview night, which includes New Line’s Scare-Diego preview of It Chapter Two, Amazon Prime Video’s activation featuring The Boys and The Expanse, and Doctor Who: The Edge of Time VR game. We’ll also talk about preview night and HT’s first Comic-Con!
Opening Banter: We are at Comic-Con!
In Our Feature Presentation:
- HT talks about Amazon Prime Video Activation featuring The Boys and The Expanse.
- HT went to preview night and it’s her first Comic-Con and experienced Doctor Who: The Edge of Time VR game.
- Peter also did preview night and vlogged the show floor.
- Jacob attended New Line’s Scare-Diego preview of It Chapter Two, and has survived to tell us about it.
