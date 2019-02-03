The lesson in all Liam Neeson movies seem to be: don’t underestimate Liam Neeson. But many men do, and it ends in them getting their heads brutally bashed in by the gravelly-voiced vengeance-seeker.

Neeson has another cold weather thriller on his hands with Cold Pursuit, a remake of a 2014 Norwegian black comedy titled In Order of Disappearance. While the film so far doesn’t seem to have that same dark comedy bent of the original, Lionsgate has released a new clip that could potentially inspire some chuckles.

Cold Pursuit Clip

This incredibly brief clip shows Neeson doing what he does best: beating the shit out of people. Though he seems to go a little overboard in this clip, which shows Neeson’s character Nel Coxman questioning a drug lord’s minion and getting nothing but the cold shoulder. But as soon as the man shows the gun on his hip and tells Nel that his “best move” is to head for the door, Nel tackles him and lands about 20 punches into his head. Maybe a bit of an overreaction, but hey, it’s Liam Neeson.

Formerly titled Hard Powder, Cold Pursuit also stars Emmy Rossum (Shameless) and Laura Dern (Wild). Neeson stars as a local snowplow operator named Citizen of the Year by his small Colorado ski town. But his peaceful life with his wife (Laura Dern) is interrupted when their son is murdered by a local drug cartel. Frustrated with the lack of justice, Nels takes the law into his own hands and inadvertently starts a gang war that he must stop before it engulfs the entire town.

Here is the official synopsis for Cold Pursuit:

Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. Transformed from upstanding citizen to coldblooded vigilante, Coxman unwittingly sets off a chain of events that includes a kidnapping, a series of deadly misunderstandings and a turf war between Viking and a rival boss.

Cold Pursuit plows into theaters on February 8, 2019.