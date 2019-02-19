Netflix just cancelled all of their Marvel shows, but there’s still plenty of Marvel on TV. Like Cloak and Dagger, the Freeform series that will soon debut its second season. In season 2, characters Tandy and Tyrone trying to save a group of missing girls caught up in a sex trafficking ring. But the duo aren’t the only ones looking to save the day – Detective Brigid O’Reilly is also on the case, now going by the name Mayhem. Watch the Cloak and Dagger season 2 trailer below.

Cloak and Dagger Season 2 Trailer

Season one of Cloak and Dagger took its time bringing the two lead characters together. Now they’re a team, and ready to kick-ass in season 2. But now they also have to deal with Mayhem, a character from the comics who has a bit of a real-world update here (although she does still have her comic-accurate retractable talons, so that’s something).

Cloak and Dagger “is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.”

While Cloak and Dagger may not have the same production values as Marvel’s Netflix shows, its one of the few Marvel-related TV series available right now, so you’re just going to have to make due. Reviews of season 1 were good, and the audience was obviously there in order to ensure season 2 happened. Can the series keep it up?

“I think it’s going to feel very different to them at first,” showrunner Joe Pokaski told /Film about the second season. “And I think with every week, they’re going to realize we’re telling the same story, just way the hell out of order. So I’m excited. I’m girding myself for the one or two purists who are angry that she doesn’t have her costume down to her navel at the beginning, but I’m actually very excited for the open minded fans to watch it and then kind of smile a couple times an episode and realizing that we’re kind of sneaking it all back to what they want.”

Cloak and Dagger season 2 premieres Thursday, April 4 on Freeform.